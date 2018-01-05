Beaumont woman celebrates 103rd birthday

A Beaumont woman is living proof that age is just a number. With balloons, cake and a tiara, Lucille Autrey celebrated her 103rd birthday today.

"The lord is just not ready for me yet," said Autrey.

Dozens met at the Atria Collier Park assisted living facility to wish their sweet friend a happy birthday.

Autrey was born when the U.S. was involved in World War One. However, with so much wisdom under her belt, she had sure to give the young folks in the room a little life advice.

"Just have clean living and let the Lord take care of you."



Autrey says her age wont slow her down anytime soon.

