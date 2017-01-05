Beaumont woman celebrates 102nd birthday

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont woman is living proof that age is just a number.

With balloons, cake and a tiara, Lucille Autrey celebrated her 102nd birthday Thursday.

The party was a surprise to the lady in the spotlight.

"They really pulled one over on me," said Autrey.

Dozens gather at Atria Collier Park assisted living facility Thursday, to wish their sweet friend a happy birthday.

"I'm so thankful to have so many friends," said Autrey.

Decked out in a shiny tiara and her favorite jewelry, Autrey was ready to party.

"Rings on my fingers and bells on my toes, I'm my Daddy's little darling. Don't you think I'm kind of cute for 102?"

At 102 years young, Autrey doesn't plan on slowing down, anytime soon.

"She moves. She walks all over," said Atria Executive Director, James Farren. "She's extremely active. She only uses a walker at 102 and she's very difficult to slow down. Other people have to pick up the pace if you want to talk to her."

The Beaumont woman is active in the community and a big fan of the arts.

"She goes to all of the concerts, absolutely loves the music," said Farren. "She used to paint and now she enjoys coming down and looking at the paintings."

Autrey thinks her good health is due to staying active, never smoking and only occasionally having a drink.

The birthday girl says she's able to celebrate such a milestone thanks to the man above.

"The Lord has been good to me and he's taken care of me," said Autrey. "I think the best thing in the world to do is to have the Lord with you."

