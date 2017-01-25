Beaumont water under investigation by TCBA for alleged violations

BEAUMONT - State environmental regulators are investigating the city of Beaumont on potential water- related violations, and it's causing quite a stir among people living here in Beaumont.

Ruby Broussard has been cooking for over 60 years now, she says not being able to use this water is disappointing.

“I just want them to get it fixed, and is the last time I hear Beaumont has a water situation because I cook with it,” says Ruby.

According to records from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Beaumont water systems may not have maintained an "optimal ratio of chlorine" in its water and the city may have "failed to issue a boil water notice" when required.

“I haven't gotten anything from the city but a water bill,” Ruby explains.

These potential violations were found in water tested along with various streets in Beaumont including Lawrence drive, I-10 frontage road, Dowlen road, and East Lucas.

But despite violations, Beaumont city council member Mike Getz says he is confident the Water Department will respond to the allegations.

He added that the water is safe and has always been.

“I just want them to fix it, that's what I want them to do,” Ruby says.

