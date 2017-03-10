Beaumont students plant trees in student maintained orchard

BEAUMONT - Students from Beaumont ISD and volunteers worked hard today to plant an orchard of fruit trees off north Keith Road in north Beaumont.

The orchard is the only one maintained by students in Texas according to agricultural science teacher Will Humber who also said the important thing about the program is the students.

The students and staff are hoping to bear fruit next season and hope to sell it to the community.

"The key to any successful ag program is having quality students. It's their program not my program and the fact that these guys are out here and planting trees gives them ownership and ownership in the program is essential," said Humber

The school district's agricultural farm program will kick into full gear next year with an advanced agricultural class that will put students on the farm every day.

© 2017 KBMT-TV