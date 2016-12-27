Beaumont 'Star Wars' fans remember Carrie Fisher

SOURCE: NBC

Star Wars fans are mourning the passing of the iconic actress Carrie Fisher.

She became a young star playing Princess Leia in Star Wars and died following a heart attack suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to her daughter's publicist.

Several fans from Beaumont said they can’t believe she is dead.

“It’s really sad,” said fan Alexander Fogle. “It must be sad for George Lucas and everyone who made the film.”

Fogle is 9 years-old and said Princess Leia is one of his favorite characters.

"She was a very good character in the movie, she was very cool,” said Fogle. “She's been through a lot of it but I think she's had a very good run."

Another kid named Foster Shank said he had no idea that she passed away today.

“I didn’t know she'd die all of a sudden,” said Shank. “I thought she'd at least make it to the end of the movie.”

Fogle said he admired her character in the movie because she always looked out for her friends.

“I would say brave, awesome and very caring because she was with her friends till the very end,” said Fogle.



Other fans like Jay Edwards said they have followed her career for a long time.

“I enjoyed her even in past movies she was in, I’ve watched them,” said fan Jay Edwards.

Overall, fans said her legacy and impact on star wars will never be forgotten.

“I'm sorry to hear the passing of her and I hope she is in heaven with the rest of the stars,” said Edwards.

Fisher is survived by her mother actress Debbie Reynolds, daughter, brother and two half-sisters.



(© 2016 KBMT)