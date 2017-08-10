BEAUMONT - There's a new method of tax-free shopping that's a little bit more convenient, that's from your own home.
It's a mad dash while shopping and those extensive lines can cause a major headache on tax-free weekend.
"If you love doing the whole tax-free weekend, go for it, I won't be around," says Glenda Segura, a shopper from Beaumont.
Here's why, both Glenda and Ethel Segura will be shopping from their own home.
"I refuse to be in the crowds," Ethel says.
It's self-checkout through online shopping, a new trend to avoid those extensive lines at the store.
"Shopping this weekend, I would never do," Glenda says.
And here's how it works, on your computer you can easily log on to a certain stores website, find a product, and check out.
"It's easy, you can do it in the comfort of your own home," Glenda says.
"You don't have to go through the hustle and bustle on tax-free weekend," She explains.
It's shopping at your fingertips without ever leaving home.
"Oh the weekend," Ethel says.
This year's sales tax holiday starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.
Again, most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks are tax- exempt if they are priced under $100.
It should save shoppers about 8-dollars on every 100-dollars spent.
The tax exemption includes items sold online or on the phone.
Since tax-free weekend started in 1999, Texans have saved more than $1 billion.
Here's a list of things you can buy tax exempt:
Examples of tax-free clothing, footwear:
- Adult diapers
- Baby clothes
- Baby diapers
- Blouses
- Boots (general purpose; cowboy; hiking)
- Bras
- Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)
- Children’s novelty costumes
- Coats and wraps
- Dresses
- Employee uniforms (unless rented)
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats
- Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts
- Hosiery, including support hosiery
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Jogging apparel
- Neckwear and ties
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Pajamas
- Pants
- Panty hose
- Raincoats and ponchos
- Robes
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoes (most but not all)
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Socks
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Sweaters
- Swimsuits
- Underclothes
- Work clothes
- Work uniforms
- Workout clothes
Tax-free school supplies:
- Binders
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
For more information: Sales Tax Holiday
