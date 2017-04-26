A Beaumont Sergeant told the jury at the Joseph Colone jr. trial that he spoke to Mary Goodman before she was killed

Sergeant Jesus Tamayo with the Beaumont Police Department said he received a tip from crime stoppers about Goodman being a witness to an aggravated robbery at a game room in Beaumont.

When he visited Goodman, she explained that she was scared to tell him who committed the robbery. She ended up eventually telling the Sgt. that Joseph Colone jr. robbed the game room.

Sgt. Tomayo said Colone jr. was arrested indicted for the aggravated robbery on June 24.

He said about a month later he was called to a crime scene and realized that he was dispatched to Mary Goodman’s home. When he arrived he saw Goodman and her daughter lying on the ground dead. He explains he believes the aggravated robbery and shooting are connected.

Officer Andrew Carrier with the Beaumont police department told the jury he also responded to the crime scene on Hartel St.

When he arrived to the scene, he met a man named Robert Fontenot who was sitting inside a Lamar University police officer’s car. He said Fontenot told him he lived with Mary and Brianna Goodman in their home.

Fontenot told Carrier the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and ski mask and started shooting inside the home with a gun.

Carrier said Fontenot kept asking if his wife Mary Goodman was still alive. He also told Carrier that he was worried about his daughter Briana Goodman.

Fontenot told police he escaped the scene by breaking out of a bedroom window.

When the defense attorney cross examined the witness they seemed like they were trying to convince the jury that Colone jr. was not the shooter. The defense attorney said Fontenot did not mention seeing Colone jr.’s dreadlocks.

Another police officer named Doug Soper with the Beaumont Police Department described what he saw when he responded to the shooting scene in 2010.

When he investigated the crime scene he mentioned seeing a bloody tissue on the ground next to a plastic ziploc bag. He also mentioned seeing several footprints on the ground heading away from the home.

When Soper went inside the home he noticed the window in the bedroom was broken. He also noticed that a bullet was found behind the refrigerator in the kitchen.

During the cross examination, the defense attorneys asked Soper if he tested the footprints to verify if they were from the same person.

The defense also asked Soper if he saw crack cocaine on the porch of the home. Soper told the defense attorneys that he did not notice any crack cocaine.

Detective David Froman with the Beaumont police department told the jury that Fontenot identified Joseph Colone jr. as the suspect when he showed him a suspect line up.

Earlier in the trial, a former Lieutenant with Lamar police showed security footage from the day of the shooting. Lieutenant Daniel Bowden showed footage of a white vehicle driving on E. Virginia Street on the day of the shooting. He also showed footage of a person running away from the scene of the shooting.

Lt. Bowden said he believes the person in the video was wearing all black in the video. He said he believes Colone was wearing the same color won the day of the shooting.

When the defense cross examined the witness they told the jury it would be impossible to tell what color clothes the person in the video was wearing

Court will resume tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

