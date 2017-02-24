Beaumont school placed on lockdown briefly after student brings airsoft gun on campus

Beaumont Indpendent School District

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont school was on lockdown briefly on Friday after a male student brought an air gun on campus.

A Pathways Learning Center student who was on suspension showed up on the campus Friday waving an air-soft gun according to Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson Nakisha Myles Burns.

When BISD Police responded the student was not on campus but police located him nearby Burns told 12News.

The student did not have the air-soft gun on him but officers were able to find it nearby she said.

Officers brought the student back to the Pathways campus where his initial suspension was extended.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution when police were called she said.

