Beaumont school district names current interim chief as new BISD Police chief

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Interdependent School District made it official Friday when they named the current interim police chief as the new chief of the BISD Police Department.
Joseph S. Malbrough, a former lieutenant with the BISD Police Department, is now officially the district's top cop according to a release from the district.
Malbrough was named Interim chief after the previuos chief, Robert Flores, resigned in early June.
Malbrough is a certified master peace officer, licensed Texas peace officer and also served as a Texas State Trooper.
He also served as the Port Arthur ISD Police Chief and as a deputy constable for Jefferson County Office Precinct 8.
