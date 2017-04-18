Beaumont school bus driver cited for Lumberton wreck

Photo/ KBMT-William Blanchette

LUMBERTON - The driver of a Beaumont school bus that was involved in a wreck in Lumberton in early April is being cited.

Michelle Lewis, 53, of Beaumont, is being cited for failure to control speed according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

The hard drive from the bus' digital video system may have been damaged in the crash and police are currently unable to view video from the incident Sullins said.

They plan on contacting the video system's manufacturer for assistance in recovering the video he said.

The bus was equipped with seat belts according to Lumberton Police.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound U.S. 69 at West Walton Road Wednesday as the Beaumont Independent School District bus was carrying 43 fourth grade students and five adults back to Charlton-Pollard Elementary school following a field trip the Big Thicket National Preserve according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police say that it appears that the southbound bus struck the rear of a truck tractor and then a Dodge pick up before crossing over through the northbound lanes and came to a stop in a ditch on the north bound side of the highway.

The truck-tractor and the pick up were also traveling south when the accident happened and were each occupied only by the driver police said.

