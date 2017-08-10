Beaumont residents prepare for solar eclipse phenomenon

Beaumont residents will have the chance to witness a partial solar eclipse in less than two weeks.

On August 21, southeast Texans will see the moon cover a portion of the sun which will make it look like a crescent in the sky.

A Groves man named Will Young said he plans on traveling to see the total solar eclipse in Wyoming.

“It’s going to be a life changing event for everyone who sees it,” said Young.

Young said he has been planning to see the total solar eclipse for seven years. He will travel hundreds of miles with other buddies from Beaumont to see what he calls a moment of pure tranquility.

"It's almost like a religious experience it’s just an amazing thing," said Young.

During a total solar eclipse the sun will be completely hidden by the moon but there will be a bright ray of light around the sun called the corona which looks like a halo around the sun.

He explains in Beaumont there will be the same amount of sunlight in the area that the planet Mars receives on an average day.

He adds there won't be too much a noticeable difference but said it will be a little dimmer outside during the eclipse.

The Beaumont Event Center will have a solar eclipse viewing party that will start at 11 a.m. and will end at 1:20 p.m. Residents will be able to look through a telescope and use solar safety filter glasses to look at the sun.

Young wants to emphasize that people need to wear solar safety filter glasses if they want to watch the eclipse.



"If you look at the sun for even a brief moment just glancing up you can damage your eyes,” said Young.

Young said he hopes everyone will take the time to look outside to witness the amazing phenomenon outside.

“This is the paramount event, this is it, this is the bucket list item for a lot of people,” said Young.

Young is the President of the Astronomical Society of Southeast Texas. There will be a meeting held on Friday night at Novrozsky's in Nederland to discuss the eclipse.



If you want to find out more information about the Astronomical Society go to their website.

