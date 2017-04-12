Beaumont Public Health Department hosts event for National Infant Immunization week

CDC (Photo: KBMT)

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Public Health Department is hosting an event for National Infant immunization week. The event will focus on educating families about the importance of vaccine preventable diseases.

The event will take place at the Beaumont Public Health Department at 3040 College street in Beaumont on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sherry Ulmer, Public Health Director with the Beaumont Health Department states that all vaccines will be available to the families that show up at the event.

One of the vaccines that will be available will be the Pertussis vaccine.

Pertussis, also known as “whooping cough” can cause serious illness in infants, children, and adults according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

Whooping cough can cause symptoms such as runny nose, low-grade fever, mild occasional cough and apnea. Pertussis can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening complications in infants and young children, especially those who are not fully vaccinated according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

You can call 409-832-4000 for more information about the event.

