Beaumont Police warn of 'Movie Money' being passed as real currency

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department is warning businesses and residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

Police have recently received reports of $100 bills marked as "For Motion Picture Use Only" being passed off as real currency according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department's Facebook page.

Police ask that if you believe someone is trying to use this "prop money" as real currency to please call police at 409-832-1234.

Police also ask that a good description of the person and their vehicle be provided, if possible, to the dispatcher.

Here are a few things to look for...

To the right of Benjamin Franklin's head, real currency reads "The United States Of America", however on this particular bill it reads "For Motion Picture Use Only"

Below Franklin's neck there is a banner that says "Prop Money" instead of "Franklin

The back of the bill says "For Cinematic Use Only" in several locations.

