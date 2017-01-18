Beaumont Police seek Port Arthur man in Tuesday night shooting that killed one, wounded another

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are looking for a 20 year old Port Arthur man in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that killed one man and wounded another man in Beaumont.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damarcus Deshun McGhee, 20, of Port Arthur, in connection with the murder according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department's Facebook page.
Officers responded to the Anchor Church at 6655 Highway 105 just before 6:30 p.m. and found a 26 year-old Port Arthur man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
The man, who told police that he was at an Apartment complex on Alpine Circle when he was shot, had a single small caliber gunshot wound police said.
He was transported by Beaumont EMS to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital.
Almost an hour later at about 7:20 p.m. as police investigated the first shooting they received a call from a resident of the apartments at 6030 Alpine Circle who said that they after coming home they saw a subject slumped over in a vehicle according to the release.
When officers arrived at the apartments they found James Jones, 26, of Port Arthur, dead in a black vehicle.
Police say that their investigation, which is ongoing, revealed that the shooting are related.
