Beaumont Police seek Port Arthur man in Tuesday night shooting that killed one, wounded another

Damarcus Deshun McGhee, 20 of Port Arthur, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of James Jones in Beaumont on Tuesday night. Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are looking for a 20 year old Port Arthur man in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that killed one man and wounded another man in Beaumont.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damarcus Deshun McGhee, 20, of Port Arthur, in connection with the murder according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers responded to the Anchor Church at 6655 Highway 105 just before 6:30 p.m. and found a 26 year-old Port Arthur man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The man, who told police that he was at an Apartment complex on Alpine Circle when he was shot, had a single small caliber gunshot wound police said.

James Jones, 26, was found shot to death in Beaumont Tuesday night. Photo/Courtesy of the family

He was transported by Beaumont EMS to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital.

Almost an hour later at about 7:20 p.m. as police investigated the first shooting they received a call from a resident of the apartments at 6030 Alpine Circle who said that they after coming home they saw a subject slumped over in a vehicle according to the release.

When officers arrived at the apartments they found James Jones, 26, of Port Arthur, dead in a black vehicle.

Police say that their investigation, which is ongoing, revealed that the shooting are related.

