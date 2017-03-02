Beaumont Police seek 'persons of interest' in pair of 'used car sales' robberies

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police asking for the public's help in identifying two "persons of interest" in two recent robberies.

In both robberies, of which one occurred Wednesday and one on February 23, the suspect or suspects met the victims under the guise of selling a car.

When the victims met them to talk about the purchase they were robbed at gunpoint according to the Beaumont Police.

In the February 23 robbery a woman and her granddaughter were robbed outside their west end Beaumont home.

If you recognize the men or know anything about the crimes please call Beaumont Crimestoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

(© 2017 KBMT)