Beaumont Police say kidnapping victims and suspect may be connected

BEAUMONT - A woman and a child were kidnapped early Thursday evening in Beaumont and later found unharmed.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:26 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 7100 block of Wall Street, in reference to a report of a Kidnapping.

Officers received information that an adult and child had been kidnapped.

Numerous Officers responded and a lengthy investigation and search led to the victims being located in the 300 block of Potter.

The victims were found unharmed.

At this time, the suspect is not in custody.

Detectives believe that there may be a connection between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation is on-going and Detectives are gathering statements from the victims and the reporting party.

