Beaumont Police release PSA video on what to do when pulled over

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department has released a public service video on what to do when you get pulled over by a police officer.

The video was released Friday on the department's Facebook and YouTube pages.

During a recent community forum hosted by the department's Clergy And Police Partnership several in attendance requested such a video according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The video details the following steps for what to do if you get pulled over...

When you see red and blue lights find a safe place to pull over.

Put your vehicle in "park, turn on your hazard lights and turn off your radio.

Roll down ALL windows and do NOT exit the vehicle.

Keep your hands on the steering wheel.

Do NOT anticipate the officer's instructions.

Follow ALL of the officer's instructions.

If you have a weapon (gun, taser, knife) let the officer know. do NOT reach for it.

Another officer may arrive. This is normal.

If you are a passenger, make sure both of your hands are visible, either on your legs or on the dash.

If you receive a ticket, sign it. This is not an admission of guilt.

After the officer returns to his or her vehicle, drive away.

© 2017 KBMT-TV