Beaumont Police release PSA video on what to do when pulled over

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department has released a public service video on what to do when you get pulled over by a police officer.
The video was released Friday on the department's Facebook and YouTube pages.
During a recent community forum hosted by the department's Clergy And Police Partnership several in attendance requested such a video according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The video details the following steps for what to do if you get pulled over...
- When you see red and blue lights find a safe place to pull over.
- Put your vehicle in "park, turn on your hazard lights and turn off your radio.
- Roll down ALL windows and do NOT exit the vehicle.
- Keep your hands on the steering wheel.
- Do NOT anticipate the officer's instructions.
- Follow ALL of the officer's instructions.
- If you have a weapon (gun, taser, knife) let the officer know. do NOT reach for it.
- Another officer may arrive. This is normal.
- If you are a passenger, make sure both of your hands are visible, either on your legs or on the dash.
- If you receive a ticket, sign it. This is not an admission of guilt.
- After the officer returns to his or her vehicle, drive away.
