Beaumont Police release PSA video on what to do when pulled over

KBMT 4:32 PM. CST March 10, 2017

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department has released a public service video on what to do when you get pulled over by a police officer.

The video was released Friday on the department's Facebook and YouTube pages.

During a recent community forum hosted by the department's Clergy And Police Partnership several in attendance requested such a video according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The video details the following steps for what to do if you get pulled over...

  • When you see red and blue lights find a safe place to pull over.
  • Put your vehicle in "park, turn on your hazard lights and turn off your radio.
  • Roll down ALL windows and do NOT exit the vehicle.
  • Keep your hands on the steering wheel.
  • Do NOT anticipate the officer's instructions.
  • Follow ALL of the officer's instructions.
  • If you have a weapon (gun, taser, knife) let the officer know. do NOT reach for it.
  • Another officer may arrive. This is normal.
  • If you are a passenger, make sure both of your hands are visible, either on your legs or on the dash.
  • If you receive a ticket, sign it. This is not an admission of guilt.
  • After the officer returns to his or her vehicle, drive away.

