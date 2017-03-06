Beaumont police officers remember Detective Cindy Ball

BEAUMONT - The memories all came back for officers Carmen Apple and Tina LeWallen. The two remember years of laughter and good times with one of their own, BPD Detective Cindy Ball.

"We had dinners together. We went to movies together. We ran the roads together. We went shopping together and we got the nickname, the killer C's." said Apple.

Apple, a retired BPD officer, met Ball at the academy back in 1986. When they got hired as police cadets, there were only six female officers working at the Beaumont Police Department.

Detective Tina Lewallen tells 12News one of Ball's favorite jobs as a police officer was identifying suspects in robbery cases.

"She dug her heels and she had that robber identified and was able to file a case." said Lewallen.

Last July, Ball was diagnosed with colon cancer, a battle she did not go through alone thanks to her women in blue.

She passed away Saturday night in Dallas.

Lewallen said the 55-year-old told her: "No matter what happens, God is going to heal me and it will either be here on earth or in heaven and I'm okay if its heaven. I'm okay to go."

The mother and grandmother was a driving force in the "Santa in Blue" program. A holiday tradition that donates toys to hundreds of children around the community every year.

"We both wanted careers in law enforcement. We didn't want this to be just a job. We had some long term goals on what we wanted to accomplish in the police department and what type of officers we wanted to be." said Apple.

Ball retired in 2012 after 26 years on the force, according to BPD. Ball was also one of the first detectives chosen for the family violence task force.

"She was very tenacious and very compassionate all at the same time. Very good interviewer. I learned a lot from her and she made me a better cop till this day." said Det. Aaron Lewallen.

Officers say she had a "heart of service" that will forever be remembered.

Funeral arrangements for Ball are set for Saturday, March 11 in Alto, Texas.

