Beaumont police officer remembers drunk driving crash that killed officer ten years ago

BEAUMONT - It was on this date 10 years ago, along Eastex freeway, Officer Lisa Beaulieu was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting with traffic from an earlier accident on Eastex Freeway near Delaware.

Another vehicle pulled up and stopped behind Officer Beaulieu’s patrol car in the right lane. She approached the vehicle on the shoulder, and then a drunk driver drove onto the shoulder and struck Beaulieu.

According to Beaumont Police, Officer Beaulieu was thrown over the wall of the overpass and landed on the service road below.

Officer Carol Riley was Officer Beaulieu’s roommate while Beaulieu was in the police academy.

Riley was in Houston the night of the crash.

"My husband was going to drive up and come tell me, and my world changed," Riley said.

Riley says Officer Beaulieu was like her little sister.

She was glad to share many happy memories together before she died.

"No matter what was going on she could make you smile, she could make you laugh, she was just different there hasn't been anyone like her since," Riley said.

As Officer Beaulieu rests in peace, Riley feels this is a reminder that drunk driving can hurt more than just the people involved.

"I hope this keeps another person from getting behind the wheel of a car and driving with impaired judgment," Riley said.

Willie McCray, the man jailed for killing Beaulieu is eligible for parole again in November. He is serving an eleven-year sentence after being charged with intoxication manslaughter

