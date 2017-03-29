Beaumont Police officer on leave pending criminal, internal investigation

Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont police officer is on leave while being investigated the department.

The officer is on leave with pay as the department conducts a criminal and internal investigation of the officer according to a police spokesperson.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to 12News that they are investigating a Beaumont Police officer but will not be releasing the officer's name or the nature of the investigation at this time.

Police say they will not be releasing more information while the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KBMT-TV