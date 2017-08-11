Beaumont police investigating possible homicide

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are sifting through evidence trying to determine if a man’s death is a homicide.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday officers were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of Pine Street. A caller said there was a disturbance at the address. Officers found a deceased person inside the apartment. They questioned an individual who was in the home, but made no arrests.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending investigation.

No other information has been released by police.



