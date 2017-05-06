Beaumont Police investigating Old Town shooting

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police officers responded to a shooting in Old Town Saturday evening.

The suspect fled the scene in the 2500 block of Broadway and police are working to identify and locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Beaumont Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway in reference to shots being fired inside a residence.

Upon investigation it was revealed that a male victim was found inside with gunshot wounds.

Beasumont EMS arrived on scene to work on the victim and transported him to the hospital. The investigation is still on-going as detectives interview several witnesses.

