Beaumont police investigating North End shooting, victim shot in the foot

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police received a call about a robbery Thursday evening at 4050 Maida road. The robbery took place right outside the Northridge Manor apartments.

The victim was pistol whipped and shot in the foot during the robbery according to the mother of the victim. Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the foot and transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Police are looking for one suspect at this time. We will have more details once they become available.

