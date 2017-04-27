Beaumont Police investigating death of a 5-month-old child

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police officers are investigating the death of a 5-month-old child who died after being transferred to Texas Children's Hospital.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Beaumont Police were notified by Child Protective Services about injuries to a child that were suspicious in nature on Tuesday, April 25th launching an investigation.

During the early stages of this investigation, it was learned that the child was transferred to Texas Children’s hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A multi disciplinary team has been put together and the investigation is on-going.

