Beaumont police investigate two car thefts on Dowlen Rd

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are investigating two car thefts that happened over the weekend. One took place outside the parking lot of Crossroad Bowling Center located on 4370 Dowlen Rd.

According to police, the victim was inside the bowling alley Saturday afternoon when someone grabbed her keys and took off with her silver Acura.

Officers do not have a description of the suspect at this moment.

On Sunday morning, police say another auto theft happened on Dowlen Rd Sunday morning which led DPS Troopers from Beaumont to Harris County.

"We get incidents all the time where people set their keys down somewhere and don't think ahead of time and it becomes a crime of opportunity." said Officer Carol Riley.

Details on both auto theft cases are limited at this time.

Anyone with information that may help police can call Crime Stoppers at 833-tips.

