KBMT
Close

Beaumont police investigate shots fired at apartment complex

Leah Durain, KBMT 3:59 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are investigating after shots were fired at the Timberlake Court Apartments Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department said officers were called out to 120 I-10 N at 2:23 p.m.

Police discovered two females were in an argument when one grabbed a gun firing several rounds that struck an apartment building. There are no reports of anyone being struck by a bullet at this time.

Investigators say a suspect has been identified in the aggravated assault case but not yet arrested.

The case is still open.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories