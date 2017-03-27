Beaumont Police investigate fatal hit-and-run after body found on westbound College Street

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Monday morning.
The fatality, which police say was a hit and run, happened on westbound College Street in front of the Westwood Trailer Park between Langham and Dowlen Roads.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
