KBMT
Close

Beaumont Police investigate fatal hit-and-run after body found on westbound College Street

KBMT 10:21 AM. CDT March 27, 2017

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Monday morning.

The fatality, which police say was a hit and run, happened on westbound College Street in front of the Westwood Trailer Park between Langham and Dowlen Roads.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories