Beaumont Police identify man who shot himself to death following chase Wednesday night

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Police Department has released the name of a man who shot himself in the parking lot of a Beaumont motel following a chase.

Ross Harvey Williams, 38, of Richmond, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Williams was wanted for continuous aggravated sexual assault according to the release.

From The Beaumont Police Department...

On Wednesday at 10:21 p.m. Beaumont Police received a call from Vidor Police Department in reference to assisting them with an armed felon suspect that was traveling EB on IH-10 about to enter the City of Beaumont near the Neches River Bridge.

An Officers Safety Bulletin was issued earlier in the evening reference this vehicle advising that the suspect was armed and wanted for continuous Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Officers activated their emergency lights to stop the suspect at which time he exited 11th street and pulled into the Travel Inn motel parking lot located at 2690 IH-10 E.

At this time, Officers heard one gunshot fired from inside the suspect vehicle.

Officers then used a less lethal air pressure launching system to break the windows of the suspect vehicle to get a better view inside which was unsuccessful.

Officers then approached and manually broke the window of the vehicle at which time they noticed the suspect had a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. No gunshots were fired by any officers.

