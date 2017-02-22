Beaumont Police identify four carjacking suspects involved in chase

BEAUMONT - Four men from Houston and Beaumont are in custody in Jefferson County after carjacking a vehicle that was recovered in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police have identified the suspects as Darrel Paul Williams of Beaumont, who has an outstanding Jefferson County Warrant for murder, Gerrick Leon Wade of Houston, Micah Ledell Johnson of Houst and Eric Ray Johnson of Houston.

Police chased the four armed suspects in a white Cadillac Escalade to the Fountain Wood Apartments on Delaware Street where they jumped from the vehicle and fled.





Raihven Kyle lives across the street and watched the police chase come to an end.

“We just heard a big ‘Kaboom’ and thought it was a wreck or something,” said Kyle.

According to police, the Pathways Learning Center, formerly Austin Middle School, and All Saints Episcopal School were briefly placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspects.

However, it did not take police officers long to find the suspects.

Kyle said she saw one police officer catch a suspect in the bushes.





"It was a guy we saw in the bushes and the police got their dog and got him arrested and put him in the car," said Kyle.

Police caught the other two suspects but one claimed to be out of breath and was taken to the hospital.





Police K9 units assisted and the four suspects were captured and at least two guns were recovered by police.

Police said none of the suspects were injured.

