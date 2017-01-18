Beaumont Police find felon with guns during traffic stop

Norman Roosevelt Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police officers found a felon with multiple guns during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 2:45 p.m., Officers with the Beaumont Police Department Special Assignment Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 10th Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Roosevelt Norman, a 23 year old Beaumont man, had active Beaumont City Warrants.

During the traffic stop, Officers located multiple loaded firearms and several magazines of ammunition.

In addition to the firearms, Norman was found to be possession of marijuana.

Norman, a convicted felon, was placed under arrest and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

He was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and City Warrants.

