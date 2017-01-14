Beaumont police discover body in burning car

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police officers discovered a body in a burning car early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. officers arrived in the 3300 block of McHale St. to assist Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews with a vehicle fire in a field.

Once crews extinguished the flames, investigators found the body of a 22-year-old man.

Detectives are still working the case. Updates will be posted as new information is made available.

