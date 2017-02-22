Beaumont school on lockdown as police search for armed robbery suspects

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont school is on lockdown as police search for two armed suspects following a robbery according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

Pathways Learning Center, formerly Austin Middle School is currently on lockdown according to the district.

Most of the police activity is the area of Delaware and Eastex west of the interstate.

12News has a crew headed that way and we will update as we learn more.

(© 2017 KBMT)