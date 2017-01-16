Beaumont police arrest two following armed robbery of hotel

Terry Booker, left, Marcell Livings Photos/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police officers arrested two men following the armed robbery of a hotel clerk early Monday morning at a Beaumont hotel.

Marcell Livings, 17, and Terry Booker, 20, both of Beaumont, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers early Monday morning after an aggravated robbery at the Heritage Inn in the 2800 block of Interstate 10 east according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers responded to a a reported robbery in progress at the hotel at about 4:20 a.m. and upon arrival saw the suspects attempting to flee on foot the release said.

One suspect was caught at the hotel and the other was caught after a a police dog, "K-9 Gus," led officers to the second suspect as well as the weapon police believe was used in the robbery according to the release.

Police say that the two men, who were both transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, entered the hotel and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.



