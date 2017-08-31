Beaumont officials looking for solutions after Harvey floodwaters take out water system

BEAUMONT - Emergency management coordinators are looking at options to temporarily fix Beaumont’s water system.

Beaumont gets water from two sources which are both currently underwater. Beaumont’s main pump station is located along the Neches River near Collier’s ferry park while the other water source is at Loeb Wells in Hardin County.

“As soon as the water goes down we’ll be in a position to determine damage,” said city manager Kyle Hayes.

He explains the city is looking for an alternative location for a water pump. He also explains the city wants to get bottled water as soon as possible so they can hand out trucks at distribution centers.

"We are going to doing everything we can to restore water services to our citizens and business and please know besides the safety of our businesses this is by far our top priority," said Hayes.

Officials said the Neches River is expected to crest Saturday but they plan on taking a closer look at the water system once the water recedes.





“As soon as the water goes down we will be in a position to determine the damage and make any necessary repairs,” said Hayes.

Mayor Becky Ames also spoke some words of encouragement for Beaumont residents.

“It's been a horrible and difficult time but Beaumont people pull together and we will do that," said Mayor Ames. “This is not a time of panic but a time of thoughtful preparation for the next step.”

Emergency responders emphasize they are still working on rescue efforts for people stuck in flood waters.

"If you just be patient with us our teams are doing amazing job and we are tackling everything being thrown at us," said Officer Carol Riley with the Beaumont.

Officer Riley said officials are also monitoring dam B. They encourage residents to call 3-1-1 if they need information and to call Damage Assessment and Damage assessment at 409-785-4700.







© 2017 KBMT-TV