Beaumont officer resigns months after reported involvement in deadly shooting

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed Sunday that one of his officers has resigned from the force.

Officer Chase Welch stepped down February 3rd.

Our news partners at the Beaumont Enterprise report Welch was the officer involved in a deadly shooting last year where a Vidor man lost his life.

The deadly shooting happened in a shopping center parking lot off Dowlen Road in October.

Chaz York Photo/Courtesy of the Family

In December, a Jefferson County grand jury declined to take any action against an off-duty Beaumont Police officer who shot and killed York during a disturbance.

The grand jury ruled that the officer involved shooting of Chaz Logan York, 23, of Vidor, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 14, 2016, was justified according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

