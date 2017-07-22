BEAUMONT - It's a cry for change, a group is calling for a stop to the violence across Southeast Texas.

Over a dozen people came together Saturday morning to the corner of Washington and Martin Luther King Drive in Beaumont, all holding up signs and chanting "Stop the violence."

"I feel that it's something I can do in memory of my son and help prevent this from happening again," says Ann Marie Medina, Mother of a homicide victim.

"It's too late for my son but it can stop from happening again," she explains.

It's a mother's cry for peace, and close to Ann Marie's heart was a picture of her 23-year-old son, Alex Straway.

He was shot and killed, and his body left to burn in his own car back in January.

"He has a baby girl who will never really know her daddy," She says.

"His sisters and brothers are without him every day," Medina explains.

And chanting with her were dozens of people from across the city, those like Duchess Hooper.

"Stop the violence," she says.

"Without each other's back, we're nothing," Hooper says.

The Beaumont Police Chief says the crime rate has actually dropped, being lower than it was 5-years ago.

These two brave mothers are now united for the same cause, hoping to see the number of violent incidents continue to decrease.

They are both sparking a change that will last for generations to come.

"Get on your children because above all, this has to come from inside the home," Hooper explains.

"I know there is peace, love, and unity in Beaumont," Medina says.

"We just need to come together and cut back on the violence," she explains.

The group says they will have other meetings just like this one to encourage others in spreading the message of love and unity.

If you are a parent who has lost a child to violence here in Southeast Texas, the mother of Alex has created the Facebook group hoping to locate others who have lost family members.

The goal is to bring parents together and share the difficulty in losing a loved one to violence.

If you have lost a loved one to violence CLICK HERE for a direct link to the Facebook group.