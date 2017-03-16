Beaumont man wins $1M on Texas Lottery ticket purchased in Port Arthur

AUSTIN - A Beaumont man is a few dollars richer after claiming a $1 prize from the Texas Lottery.

From the Texas Lottery...

Steven Kramlick, of Beaumont, claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the Feb. 28 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Shell C-Store, located at 2549 Memorial Blvd., in Port Arthur.

Kramlick’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (20-33-45-58-69), but not the Mega Ball number (4).

The claimant requested minimal publicity.

Mega Millions is played by picking five different numbers from one to 75 and one number from one to 15.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away big winners.

By choosing the Megaplier® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

