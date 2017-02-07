Beaumont man who alleged police brutality stands trial for theft

BEAUMONT - Beaumont man Demarcus Brown alleges that Beaumont Police officers beat him during an arrest at Walmart in April 2016.

Police accused him of stealing a TV from that Walmart. Today, Brown went to trial facing charges of theft.

Today’s testimony focused on the theft investigation. Jurors saw surveillance video from inside the store showing Brown taking a large TV out of a shopping cart.

Walmart staff called police and Brown was later arrested. Brown accused officers of using excessive force.





Stilll frame from a video showing Demarcus Brown follwing his arrest at the Beaumont Walmart in April 2016.

Videos and pictures surfaced of Brown lying on the ground after his arrest. His defense attorney, Sean Villery-Samuel says more videos have surfaced which are not consistent with a police report saying that when Brown saw officers he abandoned the TV, led officers on a chase throughout the store, then resisted arrest with more officers just outside the store after fleeing a second time.

The affidavit states Brown, "forcefully pulling his arms away,” but the report made no mention of Brown attempting to punch or kick officers.

Brown's claims of police brutality are still being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Brown’s trial will resume tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

