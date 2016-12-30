Beaumont man taken to jail after stabbing in city's north end

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police say a man forced his way into a north-side home Thursday evening and stabbed the person who lives there.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Linson Street. A news release issued by the Beaumont Police Department says when officers arrived, Charles Siggers, 35, of Beaumont, was standing in the street. They determined that he had gone into the victim’s home uninvited and started an altercation. They say he stabbed the resident during the scuffle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Siggers was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

(© 2016 KBMT)