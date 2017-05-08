Beaumont man sentenced to death in 2010 deaths of Beaumont woman, teenage daughter

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was sentenced Monday to death for the 2010 deaths of a Beaumont woman and her 16-year-old daughter.
A Jefferson County jury found Jospeh Colone, Jr., guilty of capital murder after a nine day trial before Judge Raquel West in 252nd District Court.
Colone mouthed the words " I love you" to a family member after the sentence was read.
Members of Colone's family left the courtroom in tears after the sentence was imposed.
Jurors had a choice of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
