Beaumont man sentenced to almost 13 years for drug dealing, gun charges

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man was sent back to prison after being sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office...

Jefferson County Convicted Felon Sentenced for Drug and Gun Violations

BEAUMONT, Texas - A 43-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Deshawn Paul Hall, also known as Deshawn Paul Davis, was convicted at trial on Aug. 31, 2016, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of crack cocaine and was sentenced to 155 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, Hall was found to be distributing crack cocaine out of a home on Magnolia Street in Beaumont, Texas for over a year. During the investigation it was also revealed that Hall was a convicted felon having been previously convicted in Jefferson County, Texas of sexual assault in 1993; failure to comply with sex offender registry in 2007; and possession of a controlled substance in 2012. When detectives and officers with the police department executed a search warrant at the residence where Hall was living illegally, investigators discovered that Hall was also living with a juvenile female. Hall was also in possession of three firearms and crack cocaine on that same occasion. Hall was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 5, 2015.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

