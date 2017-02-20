Beaumont man sentenced to 75 years in death of Vidor HS student may get new trial

Kelvin Roy

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man who was sentenced to 75 years for the death of Vidor High School School student may be getting a new trial.

Kelvin Lee Roy was convicted in the 2014 death of Alexandria Bertrand after crashing his car into the car she was riding in.

Roy's attorney argued the jury should have had the option to convict Roy for manslaughter but the judge denied the request and the jury convicted Roy of murder.

Last week, the Court of Criminal Appeals sided with Roy, agreeing the judge should have given the option for manslaughter.

The case now goes back to the Ninth Court of Appeals where Roy will seek a new trial.

