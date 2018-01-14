Beaumont man scared after seeing accidental emergency alert in Hawaii

HAWAII - A Beaumont man was scared for his life when he saw an accidental emergency alert about an incoming ballistic missile when he was on vacation in Hawaii.

Richard Hudson said he was driving down the highway heading to the North Shore in Hawaii when the alerts starting going off his phone and on the car radio.

“Just a lot of people not knowing what to do you know? We saw some cars pulled over on the side of the road. You didn’t see people out in their yards. I don’t know how often those things happen around here. Apparently not very often, but if it had the locals scared then you can imagine what it was like for us,” said Hudson.

The alert was sent after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday it said “Emergency alert, ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Almost 38 minutes later officials gave the all clear saying there was no incoming missile.

Officials in Hawaii explained in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the alert was sent out due to a human error and was not a computer glitch or hacker.

“It was scary and surreal,” said Hudson.

© 2018 KBMT-TV