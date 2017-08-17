Beaumont man remains jailed for knife attack

Albert Wilson, 57, of Beaumont (Photo: Beaumont Police Department)

BEAUMONT - Investigators have not yet said why a man stabbed another last night near the J&J Grocery in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, but Thursday morning they released the name and mugshot of the suspect.

Beaumont Police Department spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow said the man arrested is Albert Wilson, 57, of Beaumont. Police identified Wilson as the suspect from witness descriptions.

A 12News crew was on the scene Wednesday shortly after the stabbing. The victim, whose name has not been released, was conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance. His condition has not been updated by officials.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing.

As of 10:30 a.m., Wilson was still in the Jefferson County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $40,000.

© 2017 KBMT-TV