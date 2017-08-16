Beaumont man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man pleads guilty to a federal drug trafficking charges after law enforcement found a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over $5,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

36-year-old Kevin Lee Husband plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

Law enforcement pulled Husband over in Beaumont for a traffic violation. Husband provided consent to search the vehicle which resulted in police finding a fully loaded firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over $5,000 in cash.

Husband admitted the firearm belonged to him and informed officers that there was an additional eight ounces of marijuana and another firearm at his residence.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Husband’s residence and found the drugs and gun. Husband was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 6, 2017.

Husband faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison at sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S Probation Office according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S Attorney Michelle S. Englade.

