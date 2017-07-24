BEAUMONT - Detailing cars is Jerimiah Altamirano’s passion. It’s a passion he developed 15 years ago when he was still living in Manila, Philippines.

"There's something about a shine that attracts people, even girls with their diamonds and men with their cars. So that's pretty much what happened to me also, like when you get your first car then you want to make it look good," Altamirano explained.

His work got the attention of other professionals in the industry. That work earned him a trip to Seattle, Washington to detail historic planes at the Museum of Flight.

Altamirano has owned his own body shop in the Philippines and eventually built his own car detailing business in Beaumont three years ago.

This week, Altamirano and others are part of the Air Force One detailing team. He and others will detail and clean 17 planes, including the first plane designated as Air Force One. President Dwight D. Eisenhower through President Richard Nixon traveled on that plane.

He will also detail a WWII B-52 Stratofortress Bomber. Altamirano feels a special connection to that plane, because his grandfather fought alongside the Allies in World War II.

Altamirano has never detailed a plane before, but is excited to learn and take in this new experience.

"Working on those planes that were part of WWII, knowing that my grandfather did fight in the war, that's pretty cool," Altamirano said.

He's thankful that others think he's deserving of detailing special planes.

"For me just if I can transfer from my polisher to that plane and give that plane a shine, for me that's also an honor to represent Southeast Texas," Altamirano said.

Altamirano will be in Seattle through July 30. The project will be led by Doyle’s Detail Mafia.

