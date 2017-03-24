Beaumont man killed, woman seriously injured Thursday night in Jasper County wreck

JASPER COUNTY - A Beaumont man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a wreck in Jasper County Thursday night.

Devontray Jalon Hadnot, 22, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of FM 2799 and FM1747 at about 7:45 p.m. according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tiara Allen, 22, of Beaumont, who was a passenger in the car Hadnot was driving, was transported by air ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

Hadnot was driving a 1999 Pontiac passenger car eastbound on FM1747 when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with FM 2799 and was struck by a 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Lawarence Spikes, 54, of Jasper, according to the release.

Hadnot's car was struck on the driver's side door by the pickup.

Spikes was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital with minor injuries according to the release.

