Beaumont man killed, woman injured Thursday night in Jasper County wreck

JASPER COUNTY - A Beaumont man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a wreck in Jasper County Thursday night.

Devontray Jalon Hadnot, 22, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of FM 2799 and FM1747 at about 7:45 p.m. according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tiara Allen, 22, of Beaumont, who was a passenger in the car Hadnot was driving, was transported by air ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety were called out to a multiple vehicle accident on FM 2799 in Jasper County at approximately 7:45 Thursday evening.

The crash was located near FM 1747 just Northwest of Jasper. A 1999 Pontiac passenger vehicle was traveling Eastbound on FM 1747. A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling Westbound on FM 2799.

The driver of the Pontiac failed to yield the right of way, and pulled out in front of the Dodge pickup. The Pontiac was struck on the driver side door by the Dodge pickup.

According to DPS, the driver of the Pontiac, a 22-year-old male from Beaumont was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 22-year-old female from Beaumont was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, 54-year-old Lawarence Spikes of Jasper, was transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

The names of the deceased and the passenger will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

