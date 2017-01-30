Beaumont man jailed for DWI after hitting police car and leaving the scene

A 29-year-old Beaumont man is in jail after police say he rammed an officer’s patrol car early Monday morning.

Officer Haley Morrow said it started as the officer was driving east in the 2500 block of Sweetgum Ln. A black Honda Civic was gong west in the center of the roadway. The officer pulled his patrol unit to the side of the road to avoid collision. Officer Morrow said the driver of the Honda Civic continued westbound, crossed the eastbound lane, and struck the officer’s patrol unit, then continued driving.

The Officer’s car was still drivable, and he tried to stop the suspect vehicle. The driver led the officer on a short chase that ended in the 2800 block of Louisiana.

The suspect driver, identified as Anibal Rocael Garcia-Chun, 29, of Beaumont, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading detention in a motor vehicle.

The Officer involved did not suffer any injuries.

(© 2017 KBMT)