Beaumont man indicted for stealing car with baby girl in backseat

Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man who was charged with stealing a car with a baby girl in the back seat and then leaving her o the porch of a Beaumont home has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Marlin Seale, 34, of Beaumont, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abandoning/endangering a child according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Three month-old Azelia Jenkins was in the back seat of her father's car when it was allegedly stolen by Seale last month when her father went inside a convenience store leaving her in the running car.

Police received a call just after 2 a.m., March 17, 2017, about the incident in the 1400 block of Washington Blvd.

Port Arthur Police later stopped the car and took Seale into custody in the 600 block of West Gulfway but Jenkins was not in the car.

Seale did not tell officers where she was and did not cooperate in the investigation police said at the time.

Shortly after 3 a.m. the same day as police continued to search for Jenkins, dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 2800 block of Sarah Street who told them he had found a baby in a car seat on his front porch according to police.

